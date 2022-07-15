Offers $100M: Biden Visits Augusta Victoria Hospital in East Jerusalem

US President Joe Biden on Friday announced an additional $100 million in support for East Jerusalem hospitals during his visit to Augusta Victoria Hospital in occupied East Jerusalem according to Anadolu.

"Today, I am pleased to announce the United States is committing an additional $100 million to support these hospitals, your staffs that work for the Palestinian people," Biden said, the Turkish news agency reported.

He added that Palestinians and Israelis "deserve equal measures of freedom, security, prosperity and dignity, and access to health care."

Biden's visit to the hospital in East Jerusalem was done without official Israeli or Palestinian escort Anadolu added. A Haaretz report suggest that Israeli politicians were furious for not being able to accompany Biden on the visit. But the hospital administration which is run by the German Lutheran church prohibits Israelis for visiting the hospital which was established in 1898 by Kaiser Wilhelm.

Biden paid tribute to the nurses at the hospital according to the Jerusalem Post. "Your historical visit to east Jerusalem shows support for the Palestinian people," said the head of the Augusta Victoria hospital Dr. Fadi Atrash as he greeted US President Joe Biden at the east Jerusalem hospital, the English daily added. "We are like the Americans. They have an American dream, and we have ours. For that, we need support, justice and freedom. Thank you for your support."

Later on Friday, Biden is scheduled to visit city of Bethlehem city in the southern occupied West Bank to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas before he heads to Saudi Arabia.