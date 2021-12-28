Officials From Egypt, Jordan, Palestine Meet in Cairo

A meeting in Cairo between Egyptian, Jordanian and Palestinian officials on Monday discussed ways to enhance relations, developments related to the peace process, and efforts to strengthen Palestinian unity.

The participants were the country’s intelligence chiefs, the foreign ministers of Egypt and Jordan, and Hussein Al-Sheikh, a member of the central committee of the Palestinian faction Fatah.

A meeting between #Egyptian, #Jordanian and #Palestinian officials discussed ways to enhance relations, developments related to the peace process, and efforts to strengthen #Palestinian unity

During the meeting, which comes within the framework of existing tripartite coordination, Al-Sheikh reviewed Israeli escalation and violations against the Palestinian people, and the crimes carried out by settlers under the protection of Israel’s military.

He said these practices show Israel’s deliberate disregard for the decisions of the international community.

The meeting’s final statement stressed the need to consolidate calm and reconstruction in the Gaza Strip, and to find a political horizon to achieve a just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.



