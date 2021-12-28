Palestinians Remember The 2008 Israel War on Gaza

ALBAWABA - Trending is Gaza. Many are remembering the 13th anniversay of the war on Gaza conducted by Israel in 2008. This is the first of the many major wars Israel subsequently conducted on the Gaza Strip.

The social media is today rife with the news of the bloody anniversary and military offensive on the territory were more than 2000 Palestinians were killed by Israeli bombardment.

The Hamas-run Interior Ministry in the Gaza Strip on Monday marked the 13th anniversary of the Israeli offensive during which a wreath was laid on a memorial erected in memory of those killed during the Israeli onslaught as reported by Anadolu.

Nearly 200 Palestinians, mostly security personnel, were killed in the first day of the Israeli offensive on the seaside enclave that lasted for three weeks. Dozens of Palestinian women and children were also killed and 13 Israelis died in attacks by Palestinian resistance factions, the Turkish news agency reported.

Ministry undersecretary Nasser Musleh said the Israeli occupation wanted to break Gaza’s internal front and create divisions among security forces. He emphasized: We "will continue to maintain a state of security and stability,” Musleh said, vowing not to “allow anyone to tamper with Gaza's security under any cover and in any form."