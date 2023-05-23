Ogan endorses Erdogan for runoff vote

ALBAWABA - Sinan Ogan, the third-placed contender in the Turkish presidential elections announced his support for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of the upcoming May 28, runoff.

Ogan endorsed Erdogan at a news conference in the capital Ankara on Monday.

"I declare that we will support Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the candidate of the People's Alliance, in the second round of the elections," Ogan said, referring to the Erdogan-led alliance that includes nationalist and Islamist parties.

مرشح الانتخابات التركية في الدورة الأولى سنان أوغان يعلن دعمه للرئيس أردوغان في جولة حسم رئاسة تركيا، والرئيس التركي يرحب ويقول إن ذلك لا يعني التفاوض معه على أي ملف مقابل ذلك | تقرير: فرح الزمان شوقي #الأخبار pic.twitter.com/wf0QLKynhM — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) May 22, 2023

Furthermore, he maintained: "We believe that our decision will be the right decision for our country and nation."

During the first round of Turkish presidential elections, Erdogan won 49.5 percent of the vote, while Kilicdaroglu grabbed 44.9 percent, and the third candidate, Sinan Ogan, received 5.2 percent, according to Ahmet Yener, the head of the Supreme Electoral Board.