Oil Refinery Blast Injures 20 in Indonesia

At least 20 people were injured and three others went missing when a fire broke out following a massive explosion in a state-owned oil refinery in Indonesia’s Java Island on Monday morning, authorities said.

Raditya Jati, spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Agency, said five people sustained serious injuries while 15 others were slightly wounded.

"Three people are still in search," Jati said in a statement.

#BREAKING: Second terrorist attack in Indonesia:

A massive explosion and raging fire engulfed a Balongan oil refinery in the Indramayu region of Indonesia. Many people were wounded and killed.#Indonesia pic.twitter.com/6OiKpoIZHJ — Terror Alarm (@terror_alarm) March 28, 2021

A blast rocked the refinery of the state oil company Pertamina in the Indramayu regency of the West Java province early Monday, which triggered a fire.

A total of 912 residents fled the Balongan, Sukareja, Rawadalem, Sukaurip, and Tegalurung villages located near the refinery.

Meanwhile, the West Java Regional Disaster Management Agency said a 61-year-old man died of a heart attack due to the sound of the explosion.



Pertamina Nicke Widyawati, president director of Pertamina, said there were no deaths due to the fire, adding that all of the injured victims received medical care.

"Most of them have been treated and have returned their homes, but there are still five people at hospital," Widyawati said in a virtual press conference.

The company is still trying to extinguish the fire as of Monday afternoon, she said, urging the residents to stay away from the area.

tw // massive explosion , fire



woke up and got a bad news, massive explosion at an oil refinery in Indramayu, Indonesia.

sending all my condolences and pray for all victim. stay safe everyone.

pic.twitter.com/iUsPJeNGEc — 𝖆𝖑 (@AlenaJaeger) March 28, 2021

"Currently, the fire has been localized in the bund wall so it won't spread to other areas," said Widyawati.

A total of 10 fire engines have been deployed to extinguish the blaze.

Ahmad Dofiri, chief inspector of West Java Regional Police, said there were signs of a leak in the oil tank pipe, which triggered the fire.

"We received the information earlier that there was seepage or leakage in the burning tank pipe," official news agency Antara quoted Dofiri as saying.