Oil unload from Safer tanker off Yemeni coast begins today

ALBAWABA- Today, the transfer of over one million barrels of oil from the dilapidated giant oil tanker "Safer," which is anchored near the port of Hodeida off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea, to a replacement oil tanker has commenced.

This tanker-to-tanker transfer is expected to take approximately 19 days. The "Safer" tanker, carrying more than 1.1 million barrels of oil, poses a serious threat to the region due to the lack of maintenance since 2015, making it vulnerable to potential leaks, explosions, or fires.

The western coastal city of Hodeida, controlled by the Houthi armed group, serves as a significant gateway for incoming shipments to Yemen.

The necessity of the "Safer" tanker arises from the inadequacy of Yemeni shores for oil tankers, leading to the creation of a floating platform using a giant ship in the deep sea, connected to the port through an oil pipeline. The oil is then transported via the Marib-Ras Isa pipeline.