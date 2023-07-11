Breaking Headline

  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. UN offloads abandoned Safer oil tanker off the Yemeni coast

UN offloads abandoned Safer oil tanker off the Yemeni coast

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published July 11th, 2023 - 05:12 GMT
Safer oil tank-Yemen
AFP
Highlights
This undertaking brings a sense of relief to the global community as the Safer tanker holds four times the amount of oil spilled by the Exxon Valdez, which caused a major environmental disaster in the United States in 1989

ALBAWABA- The United Nations has announced that preparations are underway to offload the cargo of the abandoned Safer oil tanker, which is located off the coast of Yemen. The 47-year-old vessel, serving as a floating storage platform, is currently holding approximately 1.1 million barrels of crude oil.

Also ReadBodies of 16 victims discovered in YemenBodies of 16 victims discovered in Yemen

 Due to a lack of maintenance since 2015, the ship has experienced structural deterioration. SMIT Salvage has been tasked with transferring the oil from the Safer to the UN-acquired vessel, Nautica, specifically procured for this operation. The estimated cost of this complex operation is $148 million. The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen has confirmed that the oil transfer can proceed with an acceptable level of risk. Although the Safer is fully secured for the purpose of oil transfer between ships, there is still some residual risk, prompting the establishment of a contingency plan in the event of an incident. 

The Nautica is currently preparing to set sail from Djibouti and is expected to dock alongside the Safer in the following week to commence the oil extraction process, which is estimated to take about two weeks to complete. This undertaking brings a sense of relief to the global community as the Safer tanker holds four times the amount of oil spilled by the Exxon Valdez, which caused a major environmental disaster in the United States in 1989.

 A potential leak from the Safer could result in an oil slick impacting not only the Yemeni coast but also the coasts of Saudi Arabia, Eritrea, Djibouti, and Somalia. The estimated cost of water cleanup is approximately $20 million, and the UN warns of the severe environmental, economic, and humanitarian consequences that could ensue

Tags:YemenWarSafer tankerUnited Nationsmaritime life

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now