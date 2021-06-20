Oman Reinstates Night Ban to Curb The Virus

Oman’s Supreme Committee will reinstate a movement ban between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. starting June 20, state news agency ONA reported.

#Oman: The decision goes into effect from tomorrow, June 20.https://t.co/4bEkfh2HVD — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) June 19, 2021

The ban will remain in place until further notice.



Public spaces and commercial establishments will also remain closed as a continuing precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

The committee also said that the national immunization program will continue as planned.

The drive-through vaccination service has been suspended in light of the movement ban issued by the Supreme Committeehttps://t.co/niz1eYCu9r — Times of Oman (@timesofoman) June 19, 2021

It has also called on the relevant target groups to take the initiative to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and the rest of the society from COVID-19.

This article has been adapted from its original source.