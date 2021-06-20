  1. Home
Oman Reinstates Night Ban to Curb The Virus

Published June 20th, 2021 - 07:33 GMT
Oman will reinstate a movement ban
COVID-19 curfew. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
Public spaces and commercial establishments will also remain closed

Oman’s Supreme Committee will reinstate a movement ban between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. starting June 20, state news agency ONA reported.

The ban will remain in place until further notice.


Public spaces and commercial establishments will also remain closed as a continuing precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

The committee also said that the national immunization program will continue as planned.

It has also called on the relevant target groups to take the initiative to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and the rest of the society from COVID-19.

