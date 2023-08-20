Omani delegation leaves Sana’a, talks outcomes undisclosed

  1. Home
Published August 20th, 2023 - 08:02 GMT
ALBAWABA- The Omani delegation has departed Sana’a after discussions with the Houthi leaders, yet the outcomes of these mediated talks remain undisclosed. This comes as the Houthi group warns against Hodeidah port closure. 

Houthi negotiator and spokesperson, Mohammed Abdul-Salam left for Muscat with the Omani team, but the results of the discussion are unknown.

Houthi Head of the Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, stressed that patience is waning and called for negotiations to address the blockade, humanitarian issues, and port restrictions.

Houthi officials also opposed any renewed Hodeidah port blockade. However, the director of Sana'a Airport highlighted the travel struggle due to reduced flights. 

The Yemeni government signed a UN agreement to reduce maritime insurance costs at Yemeni ports, addressing the soaring 16-fold increase since the conflict started.
 

