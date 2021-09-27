  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. One Killed in a 5.8-Magnitude Earthquake on Greece's Crete Island

One Killed in a 5.8-Magnitude Earthquake on Greece's Crete Island

Published September 27th, 2021 - 10:59 GMT
Strong earthquake damage homes in Crete island.
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
Strong earthquake damage homes in Crete island.

Strong earthquake of 5.8-magnitude has hit the Crete island leaving one civilian dead and 9 injured, local news revealed on Monday.

Also ReadStrong Earthquake Hits Australia's Victoria StateStrong Earthquake Hits Australia's Victoria State

According to Greek authorities, one person was trapped under wreckage of a church at Crete island which rests approximately 160 km south of the Greek mainland. 

Crete is the largest and most populous of the Greek islands.

Tags:earthquakeGreeceCrete island

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...