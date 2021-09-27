One Killed in a 5.8-Magnitude Earthquake on Greece's Crete Island

Highlights
Strong earthquake damage homes in Crete island.
Strong earthquake of 5.8-magnitude has hit the Crete island leaving one civilian dead and 9 injured, local news revealed on Monday.
According to Greek authorities, one person was trapped under wreckage of a church at Crete island which rests approximately 160 km south of the Greek mainland.
6.0 earthquake shakes Greece, one casualty reported https://t.co/vulNHcMRlm pic.twitter.com/IQAKlOmHyr— TodoTiempo (@TodoTiempo) September 27, 2021
Crete is the largest and most populous of the Greek islands.
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)