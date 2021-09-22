  1. Home
  3. Strong Earthquake Hits Australia's Victoria State

September 22nd, 2021
A general view shows a damaged building in the popular shopping Chapel Street in Melbourne on September 22, 2021, after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)
Temblor causes damage to some buildings in capital Melbourne, but no tsunami warning issued

A strong earthquake, magnitude 6.0, shakes Australia's Victoria state Wednesday, leaving some buildings damaged in the capital Melbourne. 

A tsunami warning has not been issued so far, government agency Geoscience Australia said in a statement.

The quake reportedly occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) near the town of Mansfield, about 200 kilometers (124 miles) northeast of Melbourne.

 

The agency also reported that a magnitude 4.0 aftershock was later recorded.

While no casualties have been reported so far, the quake was felt as far away as New South Wales and South Australia states.

