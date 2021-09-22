Strong Earthquake Hits Australia's Victoria State

A strong earthquake, magnitude 6.0, shakes Australia's Victoria state Wednesday, leaving some buildings damaged in the capital Melbourne.
A tsunami warning has not been issued so far, government agency Geoscience Australia said in a statement.
We just head there was a strong earthquake in Australia. Is everyone okay? #ZSHQ #theruffriderz #theaviators #PalsPorch #OTLFP #CatsOfTwitter #Cats #Dogs pic.twitter.com/lAeT307uk7— Sydney & Juve, Smexy Señoritas (@SoCal_Andie) September 22, 2021
The quake reportedly occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) near the town of Mansfield, about 200 kilometers (124 miles) northeast of Melbourne.
The agency also reported that a magnitude 4.0 aftershock was later recorded.
While no casualties have been reported so far, the quake was felt as far away as New South Wales and South Australia states.
BREAKING: Strong earthquake rattles Melbourne #Australia— Asia Free Press (AFP) (@AsiaFreePress) September 22, 2021
