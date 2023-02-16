1 killed, 3 three wounded in Texas shooting

ALBAWABA - Another day, another mass shooting in America.

At least one person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting inside a shopping mall in the El Paso, Texas, police said. Two people were taken into custody in the shooting at Cielo Vista mall, interim El Paso Police Chief Peter Pacillas told reporters.

One person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting at an El Paso, Texas, shopping mall, police said. One suspect was in custody and police were looking for another possible suspect. The motive remained unknown https://t.co/dun3H2VDHy — Reuters (@Reuters) February 16, 2023

No other details were immediately available.

The shopping mall is located next to a Walmart store, where a gunman killed 23 people on Aug. 3, 2019.

BREAKING: Shooting at Mall in El Paso, Texas at least 4 shot and 1 dead… Biden’s America is not safe. — The Trump Train 🚂🇺🇸 (@The_Trump_Train) February 16, 2023

Last month, U.S. President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass a pair of bills seeking to ban assault weapons and to raise the purchasing age to 21, imploring Congress to "act quickly."