  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. 1 killed, 3 three wounded in Texas shooting

1 killed, 3 three wounded in Texas shooting

Published February 16th, 2023 - 11:00 GMT
Texas shooting
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA - Another day, another mass shooting in America.

At least one person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting inside a shopping mall in the El Paso, Texas, police said. Two people were taken into custody in the shooting at Cielo Vista mall, interim El Paso Police Chief Peter Pacillas told reporters.  

No other details were immediately available.

The shopping mall is located next to a Walmart store, where a gunman killed 23 people on Aug. 3, 2019.

Last month, U.S. President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass a pair of bills seeking to ban assault weapons and to raise the purchasing age to 21, imploring Congress to "act quickly."

Tags:Cielo Vista mallUSTexasEl PasoShooting

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...