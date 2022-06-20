  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. One Killed in Mass Shooting at Juneteenth Celebration in Washington

One Killed in Mass Shooting at Juneteenth Celebration in Washington

Published June 20th, 2022 - 06:03 GMT
Juneteenth celebration
Several hundred high school students from the Washington area observe 19 minutes of silence while rallying in front of the White House before marching to the U.S. Capitol to protest against the National Rifle Association and to call for stricter gun laws April 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP
Highlights
Incident occurs during Juneteenth celebration event, which police say was unpermitted

Shooting in the US capital of Washington, D.C. on Sunday left a 15-year-old boy dead and three others injured, including a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer.

Also ReadTens of Thousands Rally Against Mass Shootings Spike in The USTens of Thousands Rally Against Mass Shootings Spike in The US

According to Police Chief Robert Contee, the victims were shot at the intersection of 14th and U streets in northwest Washington around 6 p.m. Eastern Time (2200GMT).

The shooting took place during a Juneteenth celebration event which Contee said was unpermitted.

The police officer and two injured adults are recovering at area hospitals, Contee told reporters at a press conference.

He also said a handgun had been used at the shooting and police did not fire on the suspect.

Asked whether the boy who was killed was targeted or not, Contee said he just does not know and the authorities are at the preliminary stages of an investigation.


"This is unacceptable...We need to make sure that individuals are held accountable for their actions," he added.

The shooting came a day after an incident at a Virginia mall.

On Saturday, a person fired a gun after a fight broke out between a small group of people and a Black man at Tysons Corner Center shopping mall, causing hundreds of people to flee and seek shelter. No casualties occurred.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:WashingtonUSShootingMetropolitan Police Department

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...