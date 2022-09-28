Israel Forces Kill Two Palestinians After Raiding Their Home in Jenin

Israeli security forces raided one of the houses in Jenin refugee camp on Wednesday and killed two Palestinians who are wanted by them
Earlier this morning, Wednesday, Israeli soldiers stormed and surrounded a house in the Jenin refugee camp and fired an anti-armor missile on it.
Occupation forces target a house with an anti-armor missile while storming Jenin city in the meantime#الاقصى_يستغيث #طوفان_الاقتحامات #FreePalestine #Palestinian #Jerusalem #Nablus #فريق_مجاهدين #Save_alAqsa#JeninUnderAttack #Jenin #مخيم_جنين #جنين pic.twitter.com/nnzdLNrdei— سـ𓂆ـنا صلاح______ 𓂆🗝 (@Sana8salah) September 28, 2022
According to the Jerusalem Post, Israeli forces were raiding the home of the father of the Palestinian who they say carried out the 'Dizengoff shooting attack', in Tel Aviv.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)