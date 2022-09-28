Israel Forces Kill Two Palestinians After Raiding Their Home in Jenin

  1. Home
  3. Israel Forces Kills Two Palestinians After Raiding Their Home in Jenin

Published September 28th, 2022 - 06:53 GMT
Jenin refugee camp

Israeli security forces raided one of the houses in Jenin refugee camp on Wednesday and killed two Palestinians who are wanted by them

Earlier this morning, Wednesday, Israeli soldiers stormed and surrounded a house in the Jenin refugee camp and fired an anti-armor missile on it.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Israeli forces were raiding the home of the father of the Palestinian who they say carried out the 'Dizengoff shooting attack', in Tel Aviv.

