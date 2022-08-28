Ongoing Libyan Clashes Cause 23 Deaths, Over 100 Injured

The United Nations in Libya has expressed deep concern over the latest continuous clashes in the country which led to 23 deaths and over 100 injuries, UN Libya posted on Twitter on Saturday.

According to the statement released by UNSMIL, the clashes that are ongoing till this moment include an "indiscriminate medium and heavy shelling in civilian-populated neighborhoods in Tripoli, reportedly causing civilian casualties and damage to civilian facilities including hospitals."

2/3 The UN calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and reminds all parties of their obligations under international human rights and humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian objects. — UNSMIL (@UNSMILibya) August 27, 2022

The UN has also urged Libyan rivals to immediately stop the live fire reminding parties to stay committed to international human rights and humanitarian law in terms of providing safety for civilians.

The Libyan Health Ministry reported that at least 23 people were killed in the armed clashes in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, and 140 people were also wounded.

In Tripoli, the house of the commander of the an-Nawasi group, Mustafa Kaddoura, who supports Fathi Bashagha, was blown up. Libya pic.twitter.com/Cg3yCG8fvw — IntelSky (@Intel_Sky) August 27, 2022

Yesterday, Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbaiba was seen in Tripoli praising those who fought hard for their dignity and to save their soil and land. He also said: "We pray to Allah to have mercy and forgive those who died"; he added that the only solution to Libya's crisis is through democracy and organized elections.

Libya Review reported the death of the comedian, Mustafa Baraka, during the ongoing clashes in Tripoli on August 28th.

The situation in #Libya is out of control, street fighting, violent clashes between militias, and assassinations in the center of the Libyan capital, #Tripoli pic.twitter.com/b8cy7fLwMw — Shadi Alkasim (@Shadi_Alkasim) August 27, 2022

Violent clashes erupted between the Stability Support Agency (SSA), led by Abdel-Ghani Al-Kikli (Gheniwa), and Tripoli Revolutionaries Brigade (TRB) affiliated with the commander Haitham Al-Tajouri in Libya's Tripoli.