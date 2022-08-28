Ongoing Libyan Clashes Cause 23 Deaths, Over 100 Injured

  1. Home
Published August 28th, 2022 - 08:21 GMT
A damaged vehicle is pictured in a street in the Libyan capital Tripoli on August 27, 2022, following clashes between rival Libyan groups. (Photo by Mahmud TURKIA / AFP)

The United Nations in Libya has expressed deep concern over the latest continuous clashes in the country which led to 23 deaths and over 100 injuries, UN Libya posted on Twitter on Saturday.

Also ReadSeven Dead in Rival Militia Clashes in Libya's Tripoli Seven Dead in Rival Militia Clashes in Libya's Tripoli

According to the statement released by UNSMIL, the clashes that are ongoing till this moment include an "indiscriminate medium and heavy shelling in civilian-populated neighborhoods in Tripoli, reportedly causing civilian casualties and damage to civilian facilities including hospitals."

The UN has also urged Libyan rivals to immediately stop the live fire reminding parties to stay committed to international human rights and humanitarian law in terms of providing safety for civilians.

The Libyan Health Ministry reported that at least 23 people were killed in the armed clashes in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, and 140 people were also wounded.

Yesterday, Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbaiba was seen in Tripoli praising those who fought hard for their dignity and to save their soil and land. He also said: "We pray to Allah to have mercy and forgive those who died"; he added that the only solution to Libya's crisis is through democracy and organized elections.

Libya Review reported the death of the comedian, Mustafa Baraka, during the ongoing clashes in Tripoli on August 28th. 

Violent clashes erupted between the Stability Support Agency (SSA), led by Abdel-Ghani Al-Kikli (Gheniwa), and Tripoli Revolutionaries Brigade (TRB) affiliated with the commander Haitham Al-Tajouri in Libya's Tripoli.

