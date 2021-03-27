Online Protests Against The Govt Gain Traction in Iran

The online presence of the anti-government campaign, “no to the Islamic Republic”, calling for the removal of the clerical regime has gained popularity in the recent days, TV news channel Al Arabiya reported.

The campaign launched in March against the current government has gained traction in the recent days with more than 600 anti-regime Iranians, including political activists, artists, athletes and academics.

Supporters of the campaign say the current regime is an obstacle to the growth and advancement of the country—some advocates of the movement are relatives of Iranians killed by the regime.



The country has been facing ongoing political turmoil and instability, which has led formal leaders to voice their opinion.

Iran’s former crown prince Reza Pahlavi voiced his support for the campaign, tweeting: “I too have joined and support the #No2IR campaign started by activists inside Iran.”

#No2IslamicRepublic is a viral anti-government campaign that calls on “fellow Iranians who wish for Iran’s freedom and prosperity” to unite around the slogan, “No to Islamic Republic”—which has been chanted by many protesters. @arash_tehran's latest.https://t.co/hzkqDaCGDE — Holly Dagres (@hdagres) March 24, 2021

The campaign “transcends any political party or affiliation,” Pahlavi wrote, adding that “we can transform it into an inclusive national movement.”