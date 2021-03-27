  1. Home
Online Protests Against The Govt Gain Traction in Iran

Published March 27th, 2021 - 05:13 GMT
Iran’s online anti-government rallies gain momentum.
thousands rallied in Times Square to oppose the President's proposed nuclear deal with Iran. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
Some advocates of the movement are relatives of Iranians killed by the regime.

The online presence of the anti-government campaign, “no to the Islamic Republic”,  calling for the removal of the clerical regime has gained popularity in the recent days, TV news channel Al Arabiya reported.

The campaign launched in March against the current government has gained traction in the recent days with more than 600 anti-regime Iranians, including political activists, artists, athletes and academics.

Supporters of the campaign say the current regime is an obstacle to the growth and advancement of the country—some advocates of the movement are relatives of Iranians killed by the regime.


The country has been facing ongoing political turmoil and instability, which has led formal leaders to voice their opinion.

Iran’s former crown prince Reza Pahlavi voiced his support for the campaign, tweeting: “I too have joined and support the #No2IR campaign started by activists inside Iran.”

The campaign “transcends any political party or affiliation,” Pahlavi wrote, adding that “we can transform it into an inclusive national movement.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.

