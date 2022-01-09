Outspoken Saudi Princess Basmah Released From Jail

An outspoken Saudi Princess has been released from custody after being detained for close to three years.

Princess Basmah bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was released Thursday, after she was originally arrested in March 2019, while waiting to board a flight to Switzerland for medical treatment.

The outspoken advocate for humanitarian aid and constitutional reform in Saudi Arabia was taken into custody with her daughter Souhoud Al Sharif.



Since then, the two have been held at the maximum-security Al-Ha'ir prison near Riyadh, although neither were formally charged with any crime.

"The two ladies were released from their arbitrary imprisonment, and arrived at their home in Jeddah on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The princess is doing fine but will be seeking medical expertise. She seems worn out but is in good spirits, and thankful to reunite with her sons in person," her legal advisor Henri Estramant told the Jerusalem Post.

#SaudiArabia #BreakingNews : Confirmation from 2 sources that Princess Basmah al-Saud & daughter Souhoud bint Shuja Al-Sharif are freed from detention in Al Ha’ir prison near #Riyadh after arrest in March 2019 - they were freed on Wednesday & are at home in #Jeddah #بسمة_آل_سعود pic.twitter.com/k0nJcBYZuV — sebastian usher (@sebusher) January 8, 2022

He did not mention the reason the two were released and the motivation and timing of the Saudi government remain unclear.

The Princess is the daughter of Saudi Arabia's King Abdul Aziz, who ruled the country from 1953-64.

In a series of tweets in 2020, the princess appealed to her cousin, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to be freed. At the time, she said her health had been deteriorating.