Over 1 Billion COVID-19 Shots Given in China

Health officials in China said they have administrated more than 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Chinese National Health Commission said in a statement Sunday that as of the day prior, it has administered 1,010,489,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine, CNN reported.

According to a release from the commission, it hit the milestone after administering some 945 million vaccines by Wednesday.

#China on Sunday announced it had administered its one-billionth shot in the world’s biggest #coronavirus inoculation drive as Brazil’s death toll from the pandemic passed 5,00,000.https://t.co/lluM1YL4wN — The Hindu (@the_hindu) June 20, 2021

State-run Xinhua reported Sunday that the Asian nation has been accelerating its vaccination campaign, stating it took 25 days to go from 100 million to 200 million doses administered, 16 days to climb to 300,000 million, then six days to go from 800 million to 900 million.

Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the NHC, said it is seeking to inoculated at least 70% of its more than 1.4 billion population by the end of the year.



According to COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker, six vaccines have been approved for use in the Asian nation.

China, where the virus first emerged late in 2019 before spreading the world over, began ramping up its vaccination campaign in April, going from 3 and 4 million doses delivered daily to a high of more than 20 million on June 5, according to information curated by Oxford University's Our World In Data Project.

China administers 1-billionth #COVID19 vaccine as Brazil marks grim tally of 500K deaths due to the pandemichttps://t.co/gfWaRJ5Qi2 — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) June 20, 2021

The tracking site stated that China has also climbed during that time for doses administered per 100 people from about 12.75 mid-April to 68.8 on Friday. For comparison, India, which is the second most populated nation with nearly 1.4 million, has administered 19.6 doses per 100 people.