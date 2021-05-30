Over 1.84 Billion Covid-19 Vaccine Shots Given Worldwide

Over 1.84 billion covid-19 vaccine shots have so far been given worldwide, figures compiled by Our World in Data, an online portal, showed on Saturday.

China leads the global count with 602.99 million jabs, followed by the US with 292.1 million, the data showed.

India has administered 203.17 million shots, Brazil 66.43 million, and the UK 63.35 million.

JUST IN: Over 1.7 billion coronavirus vaccine doses have now been administered worldwide — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 25, 2021

Germany has given some 49.26 million shots, France 34.94 million, Italy 33.56 million, and Mexico 29.24 million.

Turkey is ranked 10th on the list with more than 28.75 million, followed by Russia, Spain, Indonesia, and Canada.

The country with the most doses administered by population is the East African island nation of Seychelles, with 136.74 doses per 100 people.

Most COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two doses, so the number of shots given is not the same as the number of individuals fully vaccinated.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.52 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 169.57 million cases reported worldwide, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of infections and deaths.

