Pakistan arrests former minister

ALBAWABA - Pakistani police arrested Fawad Chaudhry, a senior member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday.

Chaudhry, who formerly served as Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting for a year, was taken into custody from his house in Lahore city.

#Pakistan🇵🇰: The arrest of the Pakistani politician Fawad Chaudhry on the complaint of the Elections Commision for criticism of the latter's well-known pro-establishment role is not only unprecedented but also unheard of. Democracy in Pakistan is fast becoming a farce. pic.twitter.com/Tf03UxhLIV — International Human Rights Foundation (@Declaracion) January 25, 2023

According to some reports, the Pakistani opposition leader criticized the government for plotting to arrest ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan slammed the arrest of his top aide, saying that he will hold a press conference. "We must stand up for our fundamental rights now to save Pak's drift towards a point of no return," he maintained.

Khan was ousted as Pakistan's premier after a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly in April 2022.

A human rights organization condemned the arrest of the former minister, saying that democracy in the country is "fast becoming a farce."