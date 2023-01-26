Pakistan arrests former minister

  1. Home
Published January 26th, 2023 - 08:14 GMT
Fawad Chaudhry
An aide to former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on Jan. 25 for criticizing election officials, police said, the latest step against the opposition as it tries to force early polls. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Pakistani police arrested Fawad Chaudhry, a senior member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday. 

Chaudhry, who formerly served as Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting for a year, was taken into custody from his house in Lahore city.

According to some reports, the Pakistani opposition leader criticized the government for plotting to arrest ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan slammed the arrest of his top aide, saying that he will hold a press conference. "We must stand up for our fundamental rights now to save Pak's drift towards a point of no return," he maintained.

Khan was ousted as Pakistan's premier after a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly in April 2022.

A human rights organization condemned the arrest of the former minister, saying that democracy in the country is "fast becoming a farce."

