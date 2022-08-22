Pakistan: Ousted PM Imran Khan Charged Under Terrorism Act

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was charged under the country's antiterrorism act on Sunday over a speech he gave a day earlier, The Washington Post reported.

According to reports, Imran Khan is said to have threatened officials during the speech, the Pakistani prime minister hasn't been arrested yet. However, thousands of protesters have gathered outside his resident house to show support for Imran Khan.

عمران افسران کو قانونی ذمہ داریاں پوری کرنے پر دھمکیاں دے رہا ہے، جو شرمناک ہے۔ عمران ایک فتنہ ہے! میں نے سانحہ لسبیلہ کے بعد ہی اس پر مقدمہ درج کرنے کا کہا تھا، ان کے خلاف مقدمہ کیلئے وزارت قانون سے رائے لے رہے ہیں، لسبیلہ مہم اور TV بیانیے پر وزارت داخلہ نے رپورٹ تیار کرلی ہے۔ — Rana SanaUllah Khan (@RanaSanaullahPK) August 21, 2022

In the speech he gave earlier, Khan chastised top police officials and a judge over the arrest of his chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill.

Rumors about Imran Khan's arrest have been circulating the internet without being confirmed from a governmental source yet.

#Pakistan’s media watchdog bans television channels from broadcasting live addresses by former prime minister #ImranKhan, ahead of his rally.https://t.co/OlR8e2gi2D — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 21, 2022

Furthermore, the country's media watchdog issued a ban on television channels warning them of broadcasting live addresses by ousted prime minister Imran Khan. Instead, his supporters have called online to watch Imran Khan's live speeches on YouTube and social media.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah posted on his Twitter account regarding Imran Kahn's speech: "Imran is threatening officers for fulfilling legal obligations, which is shameful," adding that the Interior Ministry has a report ready "on the Lasbela campaign and TV narrative".

Pakistani authorities arrested Shahbaz Gill, an ally of former Pakistan premier Imran Khan, earlier this month on charges of sedition and inciting the public against state institutions on ARY News channel.