  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Pakistan: Ousted PM Imran Khan Charged Under Terrorism Act

Pakistan: Ousted PM Imran Khan Charged Under Terrorism Act

Published August 22nd, 2022 - 06:07 GMT
prime minister Imran Khan
Ousted Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan addresses an event on "Regime Change Conspiracy and Pakistan’s Destabilisation" in Islamabad on June 22, 2022. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was charged under the country's antiterrorism act on Sunday over a speech he gave a day earlier, The Washington Post reported.

Also ReadImran Khan's Life in Danger! Who is Planning to Kill Pakistan's Former PM?Imran Khan's Life in Danger! Who is Planning to Kill Pakistan's Former PM?

According to reports, Imran Khan is said to have threatened officials during the speech, the Pakistani prime minister hasn't been arrested yet. However, thousands of protesters have gathered outside his resident house to show support for Imran Khan.

In the speech he gave earlier, Khan chastised top police officials and a judge over the arrest of his chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill.

Rumors about Imran Khan's arrest have been circulating the internet without being confirmed from a governmental source yet.

Furthermore, the country's media watchdog issued a ban on television channels warning them of broadcasting live addresses by ousted prime minister Imran Khan. Instead, his supporters have called online to watch Imran Khan's live speeches on YouTube and social media.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah posted on his Twitter account regarding Imran Kahn's speech: "Imran is threatening officers for fulfilling legal obligations, which is shameful," adding that the Interior Ministry has a report ready "on the Lasbela campaign and TV narrative".

Pakistani authorities arrested Shahbaz Gill, an ally of former Pakistan premier Imran Khan, earlier this month on charges of sedition and inciting the public against state institutions on ARY News channel.

Tags:Prime MinisterImran Khan

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...