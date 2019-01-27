Pakistan Plays Great Role in Bringing Taliban to Negotiating Table - FM Qureshi

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (Twitter)

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said the Taliban only came to the negotiating table due to Islamabad’s incessant efforts, a media report said on Sunday.

Talking to media persons in Multan, his electoral constituency, Qureshi said that Pakistan deserved credit for the ongoing Afghan peace talks in Doha.

He said United States Senator Lindsay Graham had admitted that Islamabad had the right approach for peace in Afghanistan. “This is a milestone in Pakistan’s foreign policy domain,” said Qureshi.

In his recent trip to Pakistan, Graham pushed for a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump to reset Pak-US relations and push for a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan.

Reiterating Pakistan’s desire for peace in the region, the foreign minister urged the public to gauge Pakistan’s success by its achievements on the foreign policy front, and not by the amount it had received in aid.

