Pakistan Reaffirms Commitment for Peace in Afghanistan

Pakistan on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to push forward an ongoing fragile reconciliation process in neighboring Afghanistan.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood reiterated the commitment during a meeting with UN special representative for Afghanistan Tadamichi Yamamoto in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said in a tweet.

Mahmood also underlined his country's support for peace and development in the war-ravaged country.

The meeting followed the ongoing seventh round of Pakistan-sponsored direct talks between the U.S. and Taliban in Doha.





Late last month, Islamabad invited several Afghan groups to discuss ways to accelerate the otherwise sluggish peace process in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is also planning to meet Afghan Taliban leaders to push the peace process forward, according to his political adviser Naeem ul Haq.

