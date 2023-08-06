Pakistan train derailment kills 30 and injures 100 near Karachi

ALBAWABA- In a tragic incident, a passenger train derailment near Nawab Shah, Sindh province, Pakistan has resulted in at least 30 deaths and left more than 100 injured.

The Hazara Express derailed near Sarhari railway station, about 275 km away from Karachi.

The train was en route from Karachi to Rawalpindi when approximately 10 carriages went off the tracks.

Rescue teams and police rushed to the scene to assist the wounded passengers. The authorities fear that the casualty count may rise as the train was reportedly carrying a significant number of passengers.



Pakistan Army and Rangers are leading rescue operations to ensure the safety of all affected individuals.

