Pakistan's Ex-PM Imran Khan sentenced to prison

ALBAWABA - Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has been handed a three-year prison sentence for his alleged involvement in corruption. The sentence comes as a result of his failure to disclose the money he earned from selling state gifts.

A court in Islamabad found Imran Khan guilty of not declaring the income from the sale of state gifts, and a judge promptly ordered his arrest. Imran Khan was taken into custody at his Lahore residence, according to his lawyer, Intazar Hussain.

Imran Khan's legal team has announced their intention to appeal the verdict. The case has drawn significant attention and will likely continue to be a subject of public interest.