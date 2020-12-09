Pakistan's 11-Opposition Parties Seek to Ouster PM Imran Khan

These are leaders of an alliance of 11 opposition parties in Pakistan. They gathered in Islamabad to decide their future action plan against the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The alliance named Pakistan Democratic Movement was launched in September this year to seek the ouster of Prime Minister Khan. The alliance that included mainstream parties such as Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan People's Party claims that Khan came to power through rigged elections in 2018.

After their deliberations, they decided to use resignation from national and provincial assemblies to achieve their objective. The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has a thin majority in the National Assembly. If opposition parties resign this may trigger a major political crisis in the country.

Prime Minister Khan’s party came to power after the July 2018 elections. It was the first time government was formed by other than the two mainstream political parties. Khan says opposition parties want to see him go since he is not willing to give them amnesty over the corruption cases.

But opposition rejects his claim, saying his over two-year rule has only brought disaster to the country both on the political and economic front. The anti-government alliance is set to hold next week a major public rally in Lahore, the political power house of Pakistan. While the opposition insists the government has to go, Prime Minister Imran Khan is adamant he will complete his 5-year term.

This article has been adapted from its original source.