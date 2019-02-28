Pakistan's Release of Indian Pilot Could be Attempt to Patch Things up With New Delhi

Abhinandan Varthaman, the Indian pilot shot down over Pakistan on Wednesday. (AFP/ File)

Pakistan is going to release the captured Indian Air Force pilot on Friday “as a peace gesture,” the country’s premier Imran Khan said on Thursday.

Khan made the announcement while addressing a joint session of the parliament, which was summoned to discuss the escalating tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals.

“We are going to release the Indian pilot tomorrow (Friday)”, Khan said referring to Indian Air Force officer Wing Commander Abhinandan who was captured by Pakistani security forces after his MIG 29 jet was shot down by a Pakistani fighter jet near Kashmir border.

The development came hours after New Delhi said efforts were underway to bring back its fighter pilot who is in Pakistan's custody.

