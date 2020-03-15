Palestine Accuses Israel of Stepping Up Annexation Plans

The Palestinian Authority (PA) accused Israel of stepping up plans over annexation and apartheid schemes in the West Bank, taking advantage of the international concern over the spread of the new coronavirus.

Palestine’s Permanent Ambassador at the UN Riyad Mansour, sent three letters to the UN Sec-Gen, this month’s President of the Security Council, and President of the UN General Assembly, about the deteriorating situation in occupied territories, including East Jerusalem.

Mansour warned that the situation was seriously aggravated as Israel escalated the plans for annexation and settlement, as well as its aggression and incitement against the Palestinian people.

The ambassador noted that Israel agreed to build 1,739 units, noting that most of these constructions were planned in settlements in the occupied West Bank. He cautioned that Israel is taking advantage of the international community's occupation with the spread of Covid-19 to accelerate its plan to seize Palestinian lands.

He also indicated that Israeli officials announced the establishment of a new apartheid road near the illegal settlement of Maaleh Adumim. He said that this means Israel will seize vast areas of the Palestinian territories and will facilitate Israeli colonial plans for the region in light of the “utter contempt for ongoing international calls to stop such actions.”

He also addressed the Israeli incitement against Palestinians, as well as Israeli settlers' calls for full and immediate annexation of the West Bank and the escalation of their terrorist attacks under the protection of the occupation forces against defenseless Palestinian civilians.

Mansour called for urgent efforts to deployed to support Palestinians in their right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, PLO’s National Bureau for Defending Land and Resisting Settlements accused in its latest weekly report the occupation authorities of taking an additional step towards building an apartheid regime.

The Bureau’s report came after Israeli army minister Naftali Bennett ordered his office to advance with the plans to establish a highway for Palestinian motorists that will remove them from the controversial E1 area, near Maaleh Adumim settlement.

The report noted that Bennett’s office indicated that the road for Palestinians, dubbed the “sovereignty road,” will connect the villages north of Maale Adumim, Azaim, Anata, Hizme and a-Ram to one another. This will allow Palestinians to move without crossing inside Jewish settlements.

The report indicated that the occupation authorities can seize as much of the land they did in the early 1980s, and with that, convert Maale Adumim into the largest Jewish settlement.

