Palestine Launches Campaign to Replace US Mediation with Multinational Efforts

Riyad H. Mansour, (R) Palestine's Ambassador to the United Nations walks pass by US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley as he attends the General Assembly for the vote on Jerusalem, on December 15, 2017, at UN Headquarters in New York. (AFP)

by Daoud Kuttab



The Palestinian leadership is conducting a wide-ranging campaign to replace U.S.-sponsored mediation with a multi-national effort.



Veteran Palestinian leader Nabil Shaath said that the days of dealing solely with the Americans are over.Shaath, a senior adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, was dispatched to Russia and China to seek support for a multi-national mediation.



“The reception we received in Moscow and Beijing was top notch. They enthusiastically supported our efforts to create a new mechanism to sponsor the peace process that includes Europeans, Russians and Chinese.”



Shaath said that Palestinians are not opposed to the Americans also being part of the new mechanism. “We have no problems with the Americans being part of the new effort so long as we have a clear international framework for peace.”



Shaath also noted that the state of Palestine will be seeking other efforts in the international arena including recognition of Palestine at various world forums and seeking an advisory judgment from the International Court of Justice (ICJ).



“After the vote of the U.N. General Assembly under the clause uniting for peace, we plan to ask the ICJ for its legal advice as to whether the US position is in violation of international law.”



Anis F. Kassim, the editor of the Palestinian Yearbook of International Law, said that the overwhelming resolution of the General Assembly opens the way for a legal challenge at The Hague.



“It is now possible for the Palestinian delegation to seek a legal advisory resolution from the International Court of Justice in support of the U.N. General Assembly resolution of the Dec. 21 session and to settle the conflict of whether what the U.S. did in unilaterally recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was in violation of international law.”



At the same time, Kassim explained that the decision by the General Assembly is not binding but that it can be used to receive an advisory resolution from the ICJ.



Kassim said that he believes that the U.S. president erred in terms of American law when he advised his representative at the U.N. Nikki Haley to vote against the U.N. Security Council resolution.



“The Palestinian delegation should hire a top-notch American lawyer specialized in international law and ask for his opinion as to whether Trump violated U.S. law. If the answer is yes, I think there is a good case to be made to sue the U.S. president in America for its violation of its own commitment as a member of the United Nations.”



The Palestinian president has also been busy jetting from one location to another trying to drum up support for his efforts to find a replacement to the U.S. peace efforts.



Abbas visited Paris and Riyadh meeting with the French and Saudi Arabia’s leaders, repeating in both Paris and Riyadh that the U.S. has disqualified itself after its unilateral decision in recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and in going against the international community both in the U.N. Security Council and the General Assembly.

This article has been adapted from its original source.