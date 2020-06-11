The Palestinian Authority Rejects UAE Aid Shipment For The Second Time

  1. Home
Published June 11th, 2020 - 06:28 GMT
Protesters gather in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square on June 6, 2020, to denounce Israel's plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to forge ahead with annexing settlements and the Jordan Valley, in line with the peace proposals unveiled in January by US President Donald Trump. The plan has been angrily rejected by the Palestinians, who say they were not consulted on proposals they see as capitulating to Israeli demands. JACK GUEZ / AFP
Highlights
The Palestinian government attributed its rejection of the aid to lack of coordination with the Emirati authorities.

The Palestinian Authority on Wednesday rejected for the second time to receive an aid shipment coming from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to an Israeli television.

This came a day after the arrival of the Emirati plane at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, according to Kan broadcaster.

Previously, on May 21, the Palestinian government had refused to receive medical aid carried by a UAE plane that landed at the Ben Gurion Airport.

The Palestinian government attributed its rejection of the aid to lack of coordination with the Emirati authorities.

The UAE does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel, despite numerous reports of unannounced communications between the two countries.

This article has been adapted from its original source.     

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

