Palestinian fisherman injured on the northern Gaza shore

ALBAWABA - Nottingham police announced dealing with a "major security incident" closing multiple roads around the area. Nottingham emergency and police crews are present on Upper Parliament Street and other ...
ALBAWABA - Israeli naval forces shot a Palestinian fisherman boat along the northern Gaza coast while sailing earlier this morning.
Quoting the Federation of Fishermen Committees in Gaza, the correspondent said a fisherman was hit by several rubber-coated metal bullets fired by the Israel navy when he was in his boat sailing on the Sudaniyeh coast in the north of Gaza City. The fisherman was taken to hospital, WAFA News Agency Reported.