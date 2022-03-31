Palestinian Killed by Israel Raid on Jenin

  1. Home
Published March 31st, 2022 - 07:24 GMT
Breaking

ALBAWABA - A Palestinian youth was killed at dawn this morning by Israel soldiers in Jenin. The youth is named Yazan Sadi after an Israeli raid in which 15 other Palestinians were injured.

Elsewhere and as reported by the Arabic media, another Palestinian youth was shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces for allegedly carrying out a stabbing attack south of Bethlehem.

 


