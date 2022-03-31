Palestinian Killed by Israel Raid on Jenin

ALBAWABA - A Palestinian youth was killed at dawn this morning by Israel soldiers in Jenin. The youth is named Yazan Sadi after an Israeli raid in which 15 other Palestinians were injured.
Israel kills #Palestinian Youth in Jenin— Palestine International Broadcast (@PBI_PS) March 31, 2022
Yazan Sadi was killed by Israeli forces in Jenin today at dawn #Palestine #Jerusalem #Jenin #EndIsraeliApartheid #ApartheidIsrael pic.twitter.com/xfxCaJtY9n
Elsewhere and as reported by the Arabic media, another Palestinian youth was shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces for allegedly carrying out a stabbing attack south of Bethlehem.
مراسل #الجزيرة: استشهاد شاب فلسطيني برصاص الاحتلال بزعم تنفيذه عملية طعن جنوب بيت لحم— قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) March 31, 2022
الصحة الفلسطينية: استشهاد فلسطينيين اثنين وإصابة 15 خلال اقتحام قوات الاحتلال مدينة #جنين pic.twitter.com/L92cwl1bkT
