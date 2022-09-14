  1. Home
Palestinian Majdi Zatrai Enters His 20th Year in an Israeli Jail

Marwan Asmar

Published September 14th, 2022 - 07:17 GMT
Majdi Zatari (twitter)

ALBAWABA - He has just started his 20th year in Israeli prison. Majdi Barakat Abdel Ghafar Zatari from Wadi Al Loz in occupied Jerusalem has been in prison since 2003.  

Then an Israeli court gave him 23 life sentences plus 50 years. Today Zatari is 43 years old. The social media has been rife with news of his imprisonment as well as photos of him under different hashtags in Arabic (#قرارنا_حرية #الحياة_حق #الاسير_مش_رقم

 

Head of the Jerusalem Prisoners’ Families Committee Amjad Abu Asab said Zatari was convicted of helping the late Raed Misk of Hebron who killed and wounded tens of Israelis in an operation in Jerusalem on 19 August 2003.

Zatari is an activist in prison and has been put in isolation a number of times for his stands against the treatment of Palestinians in Israeli jails.
 

 

