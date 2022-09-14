Palestinian Majdi Zatrai Enters His 20th Year in an Israeli Jail

ALBAWABA - He has just started his 20th year in Israeli prison. Majdi Barakat Abdel Ghafar Zatari from Wadi Al Loz in occupied Jerusalem has been in prison since 2003.

The Palestinian Majdi Zatari has entered his 20th year of detention in Israeli jails. pic.twitter.com/3dfqa2Exih — gaza post News (@gazaapost) September 13, 2022

Then an Israeli court gave him 23 life sentences plus 50 years. Today Zatari is 43 years old. The social media has been rife with news of his imprisonment as well as photos of him under different hashtags in Arabic (#قرارنا_حرية #الحياة_حق #الاسير_مش_رقم)

محكوم بالسجن المؤبد 23 مرة و 50 عاماً.. الأسير المقدسي مجدي زعتري يدخل عامه الاعتقالي الـ 20

من يوقف حقدا أسود pic.twitter.com/ml38XVpw2p — ريما أبنة فلسطين🇵🇸 (@remaalamla19) September 13, 2022

Head of the Jerusalem Prisoners’ Families Committee Amjad Abu Asab said Zatari was convicted of helping the late Raed Misk of Hebron who killed and wounded tens of Israelis in an operation in Jerusalem on 19 August 2003.

〽️ الأسير المقدسي مجدي زعتري "٤٣ عاما"، من حي وادي الجوز بالقدس المحتلة، يدخل عامه الاعتقالي الـ20 في سجون الاحتلال، ويواجه حكما جائرا بالمؤبد 23 مرة إضافة إلى 50 عاما!#معراج pic.twitter.com/ivgP5BEurM — معراج (@M3rajNet) September 13, 2022

Zatari is an activist in prison and has been put in isolation a number of times for his stands against the treatment of Palestinians in Israeli jails.

