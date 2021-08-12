Palestinian Man Dies After Being Shot by Israeli Soldiers in Jenin

A Palestinian man died a week after he was shot by Israeli forces in the northern occupied West Bank district of Jenin.

According to a Wednesday statement by the Ministry of Health, Dia al-Din Sabarini, 25, died of his serious injuries in the chest and abdomen during an Israeli army raid of the city on August 3.

Palestinian succumbs to his wounds from Israeli gunfire. In a statement, the Health Ministry said: "Dia al-Din Sabarini, 25, was martyred today of his wounds from Israeli bullets sustained last week in Jenin." https://t.co/4dasBvRnpb — Nedal Abu-Alkhair (@NedalAlkhair) August 11, 2021

He was injured along with five others after the Israeli forces stormed the city to arrest Palestinian activists.

Sabarin was transferred to a hospital in Nablus city in northern West Bank.

According to eyewitnesses and Palestinian security sources, the Israeli forces arrested at least nine Palestinians and ransacked property across the West Bank on Wednesday.

Late last month, Israeli troops shot and seriously injured a Palestinian youth in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, while forcing another Palestinian to demolish his own house in al-Quds.

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli forces in recent months allegedly for attempting to carry out stabbing or car-ramming attacks.

Human rights groups say Israeli forces deliberately kill Palestinians who pose no risk to their lives or safety. They have repeatedly slammed the Tel Aviv regime for its shoot-to-kill policy.

In recent years, Israeli forces and settlers have been frequently caught on camera shooting Palestinians, and leaving them bleeding at the scene.

Israeli forces assault Palestinian detainee in Tulkarm

Meanwhile, a Palestinian man from Deir al-Ghosoun town, near the city of Tulkarm in northwestern West Bank, was released on Wednesday one day after he was detained by Israeli occupation forces from his house and savagely assaulted, the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) said.

الشاب المقاتل ضياء الدين الصباريني (25عاماً )، الذي استـشهد متأثراً بجروح الحرجه التي أصيب بها خلال اشتباك مع قوات الاحتـلال قبل أسبوع في جنين.



الله يرحمك يا ضياء . pic.twitter.com/ash6MwUiff — مش هيك (@meshhek) August 11, 2021

It added that Israeli forces threw a concussion bomb at the face of Loai Abu Zaiton, 24, before arresting him on Tuesday, Palestinian official Wafa news agency reported.

He was also beaten on his feet during his detention.

He said he is suffering from facial deformities, serious fractures in his nose and the retina of his left eye.

The PPS said in a statement that what happened to Abu Zaiton is only one of thousands of crimes committed on a daily basis by the Israeli occupation forces against detained Palestinians.

The United Nations human rights experts warned in a statement in April that Israeli settlers are increasingly getting involved in acts of violence against Palestinians in an “atmosphere of impunity.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.