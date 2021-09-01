Palestinian President Abbas Visits Cairo

  1. Home
September 1st, 2021
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to arrive Today in Cairo for a working visit, an official revealed. 

The announcement came in a statement Tuesday by Palestinian Ambassador to Egypt Diab al-Louh, without specifying the length of the visit or the officials Abbas will meet.

Al-Louh stressed that Abbas's visit comes in light of Egypt's supportive stance for the Palestinian people and their just causes and the depth of close relations with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Egypt has led a remarkable role for years in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and is leading attempts to revive the peace process, which has been stalled since 2014.


