Palestinian President Meets World Leaders at UNGA

On the sidelines of his participation in the presidential reception hosted by US President Joe Biden at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, last night, Mahmoud Abbas met with a number of world leaders and briefed them on the political developments in Palestine.

In separate meetings, the President briefed the Libyan President Mohamed al-Menfi, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Liz Truss, the Prime Minister of Malta Robert Abela, the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves, and the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Store on the overall developments of the Palestinian cause and the ongoing Israeli violations against the Palestinian people under occupation.

Great to see our President meet with the Palestinian President. Ireland will always stand with Palestine. pic.twitter.com/yOlHYVt1Tu

He reviewed the Israeli practices and measures against Islamic and Christian holy sites and the ongoing settlement expansion.

The President stressed the Palestinian position on the necessity of achieving a just and lasting peace in accordance with the United Nations resolutions leading to the establishment of the independent state of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital on the 1967 borders.

He also briefed the world leaders on the latest developments in the political process and the international efforts exerted to revive it, in addition to the overall situation and developments in the Middle East, and bilateral relations with Palestine.

The meetings were attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad Malki and the Permanent Representative of Palestine to the United Nations Riyad Mansour.