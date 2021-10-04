Palestinian President Receives Israeli Coalition Cabinet Members

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has welcomed an Israeli delegation on Sunday in Ramallah, local media said.

The delegation from the left-wing Meretz party was led by Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Israel’s Minister of Regional Cooperation Issawi Frej, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian president receives Israeli delegationhttps://t.co/ht0EupbkJm pic.twitter.com/0tDFJ47dD3 — Yeni Şafak English (@yenisafakEN) October 4, 2021

During the meeting, Abbas emphasized that Israel should end its occupation and Jewish settlement building activities and a just and comprehensive peace should be achieved through the implementation of international resolutions.

He also said that Israel should stop demolishing Palestinians' homes and deporting them from Jerusalem.

In turn, the delegation from the Meretz party, which is in the coalition government led by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, affirmed their positions in support of a two-state solution, ending the occupation, and joint cooperation to build bridges of trust, stressing the importance of cooperation in the field of health.



The Meretz party is among several Israeli parties that support the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital and oppose the building of Jewish settlements.

Abbas met with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz in Ramallah on Aug. 29, and the two reportedly discussed "all aspects" of relations between Palestine and Israel.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also conveyed to Abbas on July 12 that he intends to restart dialogue between the two sides.

This article has been adapted from its original source.