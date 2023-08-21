Palestinian resistance downs Israeli drone in Jenin

ALBAWABA- In a recent and significant development, the Palestinian Resistance operating in Jenin has confirmed the successful downing of an Israeli drone within the airspace of Jenin Camp.

The Jenin Battalion, part of the Al-Quds Brigades, proudly announced their achievement, revealing that they managed to seize control of the Israeli drone subsequent to shooting it down.

This incident marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing dynamics between the two parties.