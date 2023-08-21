Palestinian resistance downs Israeli drone in Jenin

  1. Home
August 21st, 2023
The Jenin Battalion, part of the Al-Quds Brigades, proudly announced their achievement, revealing that they managed to seize control of the Israeli drone subsequent to shooting it down.

ALBAWABA- In a recent and significant development, the Palestinian Resistance operating in Jenin has confirmed the successful downing of an Israeli drone within the airspace of Jenin Camp. 

This incident marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing dynamics between the two parties. 

