Israeli occupation forces injure 8 Palestinians, including a journalist

ALBAWABA- Eight Palestinians have been injured in the Gaza Strip as a result of actions by the Israeli occupation forces, according to a medical source. Among the injured is a journalist.

One of the individuals sustained head injuries during an incident in the town of Beita, located south of Nablus.

In recent developments, the Israeli occupation forces have declared Hebron a closed military zone, erecting military checkpoints to block access points. This move follows the occupation forces' intrusion into the inspection area near the site of a shooting operation in the southern region of Hebron. A comprehensive security cordon has been imposed on the city of Hebron, leading to the closure of all entryways.

The situation on Palestinian territory has become increasingly tense due to escalated actions by Israeli forces.

Meanwhile, calls for exercising maximum restraint have been made. In response to these developments, the UN Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process has urgently appealed to Israeli authorities to cease the demolition of Palestinian property. This appeal reiterates the stance that all settlements are illegal and contribute to hindering the path to peace.

