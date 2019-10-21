The Palestinian Right to a State is Non-Negotiable - Arab League

The Palestinian people's right to freedom and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital on the 1967 borders is “irreversible and non-negotiable”, stressed Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi during his meeting with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

The two officials asserted Sunday Arab support to the Palestinian cause and discussed the risks "illegal and illegitimate" Israeli unilateral measures pose to the two-state solution and to the possibility of realizing Middle East peace.

The talks also covered the Syrian crisis, with Safadi stressing that all Arab states are united in line with Arab League resolutions.

He undelrined the need for intensified joint Arab efforts to reach a political solution that can safeguard Syria's territorial unity and end the suffering of its people.

The political solution must ensure Syria's security and stability so that Damascus can restore its role as a major pillar of joint Arab action, he added.

The Arab role should be more effective in addressing the crises facing the Arab world, because they represent common interests and issues, he continued.





Safadi also reiterated Jordan’s support to the League, admitting that it can play a bigger role, but in the end, it reflects the common will of the joint Arab action.

For his part, Aboul Gheit praised the high-level coordination between Jordan and the League General-Secretariat, hailing Amman’s role in serving organization and boosting joint Arab action.

In other news, Safadi also received the Minister of State at the German Federal Foreign Office Niels Annen. They discussed bilateral relations and the latest regional developments, mainly the Palestinian issue and Syrian crisis.

Safadi praised Germany’s stance in support of the two-state solution and Berlin’s assistance to UNRWA, saying this support has helped ease some of the agency’s financial crisis.



This article has been adapted from its original source.