Amid Ahed Tamimi Imprisonment, Two 16-Year-Old Palestinians Killed by Israel

Two Palestinian teenagers were shot and killed by Israeli forces, while three others were injured during clashes on Friday in the besieged Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank.



In the Gaza Strip, dozens of Palestinian youth took to the border fence with Israel, east of the al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, in continued protest of U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.



Israeli forces opened live fire on the protesters, who threw rocks towards the border fence, tens of meters away from Israeli forces.



Spokesperson of the Gaza Ministry of Health, Ashraf al-Qidra, said that 16-year-old Amir Abd al-Hamid Abu Musaed was killed after being shot in the chest with a live bullet.



Two other Palestinians were injured and transferred to the Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah along with Abu Musaed.



An Israeli army spokesperson told Ma’an that “violent riots” broke out in two locations along the Gaza border, with Palestinians rolling burning tires and throwing rocks at the border fence.



“Israeli forces fired warning shots in the air, and when rioters continued, shots were fired towards three main instigators,” the spokesperson said, adding that the Palestinians were shot for “posing a threat to the security fence and soldiers.”



Meanwhile, another Palestinian teenager, identified as Ali Omar Kino, 16, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving to the Nablus Hospital, after being shot by Israeli forces during clashes that erupted in the Tel and Iraq Burin villages of southern Nablus in the northern West Bank.



Kino was shot with a live bullet in the head, allegedly by an Israeli sniper.



Locals told Ma’an that clashes erupted at a flying checkpoint set up by Israeli forces west of Iraq Burin, amid a wider crackdown and Israeli closures in the area following a shooting attack earlier in the week that lead to the death of an Israeli settler in the area.



The Israeli army spokesperson told Ma’an they were aware of reports that a Palestinian had been killed during the clashes, adding that “violent riots” had broken out, and that Israeli forces “fired towards the main instigators.”



Abu Musaed and Kino were the third Palestinians to have been killed by Israeli since the beginning of the year.



Their deaths came a week after Israeli forces shot and killed 16-year-old Palestinian Musaab al-Tamimi during lashe sin the Ramallah-area village of Deir Nitham.



Israeli forces have long been criticized for their use of excessive force against Palestinian protesters who did not pose a grave threat to soldiers at their time of death, and who could have been suppressed or detained in a non-lethal manner.

