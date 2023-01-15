Israel shoots dead Palestinian man in Ramallah

ALBAWABA - A Palestinian man was killed by a bullet to the neck, fired by Israeli occupation forces in West Bank city of Ramallah on Sunday.

Ahmad Hassan Abdel-Jalil Kahla, 45, died while he was at a military checkpoint at the western entrance to the town of Silwad, east of Ramallah.

There were conflicting reports about the reasons that prompted the occupation forces to open fire. While some news outlets said that a verbal altercation between the soldiers and Kahla preceded the incident, others said that the deceased had tried to carry out stabbings in the vicinity.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, the occupation soldiers fired bullets at Kahla after the verbal warning, as they forcibly removed him from his vehicle, and then shot him at point blank.

Israel channel 12, however, tweeted in Hebrew and translated into English language by Albawaba that a “terrorist ran with a knife in his hand towards our forces and was neutralized at the end of a suspicious arrest procedure."

After the shooting, the deceased was transferred to the Palestine Medical Complex, and his injury was described as critical at the time, then he was declared dead.