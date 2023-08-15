Palestinian youth shot and 20 wounded by Israeli army in Nablus

ALBAWABA- In a breaking development, a Palestinian youth has been shot by Israeli army bullets at the Huwwara checkpoint, located to the south of Nablus.

The incident has raised tensions in the region as the injured individual awaits medical assistance.

In an alarming twist, the Israeli army has reportedly refused to hand over the injured young man, further intensifying the situation and prompting concerns over his well-being.

The Palestinian Red Crescent has reported that the Israeli occupation forces not only attacked their teams but also impeded their efforts to reach a wounded individual.

Additionally, they confirmed around 20 injuries resulting from the Israeli forces' incursion into Nablus. Among these injuries, 17 cases were identified as instances of gas suffocation.