Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in Aqbat Jabr

ALBAWABA - During a night raid in the West Bank city of Jerico, Israeli forces stormed the Aqbat Jabr camp and killed two Palestinians, sparking heavy clashes between Israeli troops and residents of the camp.

"Two young men were rushed to the hospital with bullets in their chests," the Jericho Hospital's director told Reuters.

The raid did not last for more than an hour according to residents of the camp, but it resulted in the killing of two young Palestinians, which some of the witnesses said that might have not been part of the clashes that were taking place across the Aqbat Jabr camp.

شهيدان برصاص الاحتلال بمخيم عقبة جبر في أريحا

استُشهد شابان، فجر اليوم الثلاثاء، خلال اقتحام قوات الاحتلال "الإسرائيلي" مخيم عقبة جبر في مدينة أريحا بالضفة المحتلة. pic.twitter.com/ZeXk1CcJRv August 15, 2023

Residents of the camp went out in mass funerals to honor the two young men that lost their lives and stand in solidarity with their families, chanting "يا أم الشهيد نيالك.. يا ريت أمي بدالك" which roughly translates to "Oh, how fortunate you are to be the martyr's mother; I wish my mother was in your position".

"يا أم الشهيد نيالك.. يا ريت أمي بدالك".. من هتافات مشيعي الشهيد قصى الولجي في مخيم عقبة جبر. pic.twitter.com/D2UjssTy65 — حسن اصليح | Hassan (@hassaneslayeh) August 15, 2023

Hamas spokesperson Abdul-Latif Al-Qanou said in a statement: "The occupation’s storming of Aqaba Jabr camp and the martyrdom of two young men is a new crime added to the black criminal record of the settler government, which will pay the price for its aggression against our people".

"The escalation of aggression and the occupation's storming of cities and camps will not limit our people's ability to continue their revolution or undermine their solid will to confront the occupation and avenge the blood of the martyrs" Al-Qanou added.