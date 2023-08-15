Breaking Headline

Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in Aqbat Jabr

Published August 15th, 2023 - 05:53 GMT
Israeli Raid
An Israeli forces armoured vehicle enters the Aqabet Jaber refugee camp near Jericho in the occupied West Bank in the early hours of May 25, 2023. Israeli troops killed a Palestinian on May 1 during a raid on the same camp as the army said soldiers fired at what they described as "armed suspects. No soldiers were wounded in the earlier incursion, while three people were detained by Israeli forces then. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

ALBAWABA - During a night raid in the West Bank city of Jerico, Israeli forces stormed the Aqbat Jabr camp and killed two Palestinians, sparking heavy clashes between Israeli troops and residents of the camp.

"Two young men were rushed to the hospital with bullets in their chests," the Jericho Hospital's director told Reuters. 

The raid did not last for more than an hour according to residents of the camp, but it resulted in the killing of two young Palestinians, which some of the witnesses said that might have not been part of the clashes that were taking place across the Aqbat Jabr camp. 

Residents of the camp went out in mass funerals to honor the two young men that lost their lives and stand in solidarity with their families, chanting "يا أم الشهيد نيالك.. يا ريت أمي بدالك" which roughly translates to "Oh, how fortunate you are to be the martyr's mother; I wish my mother was in your position".

Hamas spokesperson Abdul-Latif Al-Qanou said in a statement: "The occupation’s storming of Aqaba Jabr camp and the martyrdom of two young men is a new crime added to the black criminal record of the settler government, which will pay the price for its aggression against our people".

"The escalation of aggression and the occupation's storming of cities and camps will not limit our people's ability to continue their revolution or undermine their solid will to confront the occupation and avenge the blood of the martyrs" Al-Qanou added.

