Palestinians on National Strike at The Killing of 3 Youths by Israeli Soldiers

Published February 9th, 2022 - 06:52 GMT
Palestine observes a general strike
ALBAWABA - The occupied West Bank went on full general strike in protest at the assassination of three Palestinian youths by 15 soldiers from an Israeli special army unit. 

The general strike, Wednesday, was observed across Palestinian towns and cities such as Nablus, Ramallah, Jenin and Tulkarem to protest the shootings of the youths who were driving in a car when they were attacked. Eye witness accounts according to different media sources say the vehicle was riddled with 80 bullets. 

News of the strike was on the social media platforms including different news websites as a demonstration of Palestinian national will. The strike included all shops, businesses, schools, universities and public transport. All were off work in protest at the cold-bloodied shooting spree.

The killing was described as an extrajudicial execution and took place in the al-Makhfeya neighborhood of the city of Nablus and the youths were named as Ashraf Mubaslat, Adham Mabrouk, and Muhammed al-Dakhil. According to Press TV three of the youths were killed and one taken away.

The Palestinian WAFA news agency reported that the Israeli forces came to the neighborhood with an unmarked civilian vehicle bearing a Palestinian number plate started shooting at another vehicle that was moving nearby.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the three deaths. They called the Israeli operation “an assassination,” stressing the view of the Palestinian Foreign Ministry. It  described the killing as “field execution”.


Israel claimed the Palestinians were responsible for shooting attacks at army posts in the Nablus area according to the Palestine Chronicle
 

