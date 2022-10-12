Palestinians Seeks to Break The Israeli-siege on Shufat

ALBAWABA - The Israeli siege on the Shufat refugee camp and the nearby town of Anata, near occupied Jerusalem, continued for the fourth consecutive day as per the Palestine Chronicle. However, the siege is still being maintained on Wednesday and is set to continue.

If this is not apartheid, what is it. Day four now and Israel has trapped 150,000 civilians in the Shuafat camp. pic.twitter.com/voqciUqYja — Bint (@PalBint) October 11, 2022

Israeli occupation authorities decided to collectively punish more than 130,000 Palestinian residents of these two neighborhoods by locking them in, following a shooting attack on Saturday night, which left one soldier dead and another critically wounded, WAFA, the Palestinian news agency reported.

Camp residents have taken to the streets in protest:

The residents of Shuafat refugee camp in occupied Jerusalem take to the streets in protest of the ongoing blockade imposed by Israeli forces on the camp, declaring civil disobedience. pic.twitter.com/JTXtwooCl4 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) October 11, 2022

Meanwhile Palestinians in occupied West Bank cities today a commercial strike in solidarity with the Shufat residence and in protest at the ongoing Israeli siege imposed on the camp and Anata town in the northeast of Jerusalem.

Israeli authorities must lift the siege and all associated restrictions, particularly those related to movement, and halt the housebreaking campaign and crackdown on residents protesting the closure.

Collective punishment is both illegal and immoral. pic.twitter.com/QbII3v23Hn — Euro-Med Monitor in oPt (@EuroMedoPt) October 11, 2022

Shops and universities in Hebron and Tulkarm were closed today as well as the universities in Bethlehem.