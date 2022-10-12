  1. Home
  3. Palestinians Seeks to Break The Israeli-siege on Shufat

Published October 12th, 2022 - 09:40 GMT
In solidarity with Shuafat
Arab-Israeli Knesset member Ahmad Tibi walks in the Palestinian Shuafat refugee camp, on October 11, 2022, as Israeli security forces continue a manhunt for a Palestinian suspected of killing an Israeli soldier (AFP/Getty Images)

ALBAWABA - The Israeli siege on the Shufat refugee camp and the nearby town of Anata, near occupied Jerusalem, continued for the fourth consecutive day as per the Palestine Chronicle. However, the siege is still being maintained on Wednesday and is set to continue. 

Israeli occupation authorities decided to collectively punish more than 130,000 Palestinian residents of these two neighborhoods by locking them in, following a shooting attack on Saturday night, which left one soldier dead and another critically wounded, WAFA, the Palestinian news agency reported.

Camp residents have taken to the streets in protest:

Meanwhile Palestinians in occupied West Bank cities today a commercial strike in solidarity with the Shufat residence and in protest at the ongoing Israeli siege imposed on the camp and Anata town in the northeast of Jerusalem.

Shops and universities in Hebron and Tulkarm were closed today as well as the universities in Bethlehem.

Tags:ShufatJerusalemPalestineHebron

