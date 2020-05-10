Palestinians Wonder What The Future Holds For Them Under The New Israeli Govt

While the Arab Israeli population hopes that the new stable Israeli government may bring them some economic relief, Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza fear that it may further divest them from their lands.

The Israeli Supreme Court recently cleared the way for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government with his rival-turned-ally Benny Gantz.

The court's permission to Netanyahu to form the government while under indictment for corruption charges is believed to end a climate of political instability, which had affected the country's economy as well.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, an Arab member of Israeli parliament known as the Knesset, Sami Abu Shehadeh, said the political crises had badly affected the financial health of the country.

"The situation has been exacerbated by the outbreak of COVID-19," he said.

The MK said that since Arabs living in Israel are the most vulnerable, they were feeling more hardships.

"More than half of Israeli Arabs live below the poverty line. The economic crisis also led to an increase in organized crime. The police fail to do their part in controlling the spread of crime in Arab regions," he said.

Over the past year, Israel has witnessed three successive elections, with political parties blaming each other for creating the crises.

Analysts believe that the crisis has also revealed the apex court's inability to interfere legally or constitutionally.

Netanyahu's legal status has complicated the crisis further. He will again serve as premier until officially convicted.

"Netanyahu is seen as a strong leader among the Israeli community despite the corruption charges filed against him. His contacts with neighboring Gulf have also helped him," said Belal Shobaki, who teaches at the University of Hebron, referring to an official visit by Netanyahu to the Gulf state of Oman in 2018.

- Political poles haunt Palestinians

Netanyahu and Gantz represent two poles of Israeli politics. Their coming together may ensure a stable government in Tel Aviv. But, it has sent fears into Palestinian areas, where many people believe that the latest development in Tel Aviv will accelerate annexation and expansion process in the West Bank and Jordan Valley.

The political agenda of the new government is to implement the provisions of the US President Donald Trump's Deal of the Century, which is expected to turn Palestinian cities into narrow settlements

"The Palestinian Authority is politically isolated as a result of the Israeli ability to improve ties with many Arab countries," said Anas Abu Arquob, a Political Analyst.

"The Palestinian Government's preoccupation in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing political disagreement between Fateh and Hamas will complicate the political situation more," he added.

"This government in Israel will keep the Gaza Strip isolated and the presence of Gantz will help Netanyahu to conclude an exchange deal with Hamas as soon as possible. The European position that still backs the two-state solution is the challenge for this government. But Netanyahu ignores all objections and goes on implementing Trump's plans with full American support," Abu Arqoub added.

According to the agreement between Netanyahu and Gantz, they will rotate the prime minister's chair over the next three years. Both of them will hold the post for a year and a half in rotation.

This article has been adapted from its original source.