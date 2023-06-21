Paris explosion: 24 injured in a gas explosion

ALBAWABA - A powerful explosion shook the French city of Paris as a result of a gas explosion, 24 people were injured, including 4 seriously, in an explosion and fire in central Paris (police). The accident occurred in the fifth district of the capital, and caused great damage to several buildings.

Flames erupted near the Jardin du Luxembourg and the Sorbonne University on Avenue Saint-Jacques following the gas-related explosion. Local authorities quickly responded to the incident, with Deputy Mayor Edouard Seville confirming on Twitter that the explosion was caused by a gas leak in the Val-de-Grâce neighborhood.

AFP

The gravity of the situation prompted French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin to take to Twitter to inform the public that the fire was still raging on the Avenue Saint-Jacques and that firefighting units had been dispatched to the scene.

With reports from the French media, the number of casualties is currently 24 injured, and a building collapsed as a result of the blast. As investigations into the accident continue, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has personally visited the site to assess the situation.

AFP

While the authorities are investigating the accident, the exact cause of the explosion in Paris is still unknown. With a team of 230 firefighters and 9 medical professionals on site, their priority is to get the situation under control and ensure the safety of residents in the affected area.