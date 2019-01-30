Pat-on-Back: 79-Member Anti-ISIS Global Coalition Meets in Washington

U.S. State Department (Twitter)

The foreign ministers of the global coalition fighting the ISIS terror organization will meet in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 6, the U.S. State Department said Tuesday.

"The full 79-member Coalition will meet for in-depth discussions on the impending territorial defeat of ISIS in Iraq and Syria, which is the result of four years of Coalition and our partners’ efforts, and a significant milestone towards delivering ISIS an enduring defeat," said the department in a statement, using another name for ISIS.

The meeting comes amid the U.S. withdrawal of troops announced by President Donald Trump in December, who said the U.S.-led coalition had succeeded in militarily defeating the ISIS terrorist group.

According to the statement, the ministers will discuss the "next phase" of the anti-ISIS fight in Iraq and Syria, which it said would focus on protecting against a resurgence of the organization through stabilization and security assistance.

"Ministers will also discuss important next steps in degrading ISIS’s global networks and affiliates outside Iraq and Syria," said the statement.

The coalition regularly meets to coordinate and enhance combined efforts to counter ISIS. The last ministerial meeting took place in Brussels last July.

