'Pay Rent to The Settlers' - Israeli Court Tells Palestinians Facing Evictions

ALBAWABA - The Palestinian residents of the occupied neighborhood of Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood continues to make headlines. The residents have long faced evictions from their homes by settlers who long used the Israeli justice system and its courts to forcibly turn the Palestinians out.

Israel's Supreme Court has offered Palestinian families fighting eviction in Sheikh Jarrah a "compromise" that would leave them "at the mercy of settlers, paying rent to live in our own homes," says writer @m7mdkurd. https://t.co/dfDEJwnzNk pic.twitter.com/xzIDv44cPT — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) August 3, 2021

Today the Israeli Supreme Court is reviewing the imminent evictions after listening to the statements of the four Palestinians families and those of the Israeli settlers represented by the Nahlat Shimon Jewish company.

Israel's Supreme Court to reach verdict on Sheikh Jarrah case in which Palestinian families in occupied East Jerusalem face imminent expulsion to make way for Jewish settlers https://t.co/0AaBEmOOx1 pic.twitter.com/jH913Gpz09 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 2, 2021

The court, and for the first time has refused to make an immediate ruling; its three Israeli judges stated they would do so in due time. However, it came up with a compromise solution, suggesting the four families can stay in their homes as long as they “pay rent” to the Israeli settlers.

Palestinian residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood attend a hearing at Israel's supreme court in Jerusalem on the case of Palestinian families facing forced displacement by Israeli settlers in occupied #Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/iCEWvLWCq8 — Safad News (@ESafadpal) August 3, 2021

Their status would become that of “protected residence.” The Palestinian families – that of El Kurd, Jouni Abu Hasna and Askafi rejected the solution regarding as preposterous, stating their land and property is theirs and they have the necessary documents to prove it. They say their are sticking to their position regardless of the pressure they are being subjected to.

At Israel's Supreme Court this morning:

Sheikh Jarrah residents, accompanied by European diplomats, enter the Supreme Court to discuss the appeal by Sheikh Jarrah residents... https://t.co/jzYisj7eiV — Marian Houk (@Marianhouk) August 2, 2021

They say they were given the documents from the Jordanian authorities which controlled the land between 1948 and 1967 when Israel occupied Jerusalem.

Israel’s Supreme Court floats a compromise that would prevent the evictions of dozens of Palestinians in the east Jerusalem of Sheikh Jarrah. https://t.co/UIoFeaGEuo — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) August 2, 2021

For the time being they are spared and await the final ruling by the Israeli Supreme Court. Jewish settlers have long tried to evict the Palestinians from their homes. Currently there are eviction lawsuits against 60 Palestinian families going through the Israeli courts.